Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Wear OS Smartwatch tumbles to $147.50 at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Wear OS Smartwatch for $147.50 shipped. That’s up to 50% off the typical rate, undercuts Fossil’s discount by over $31, and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Those of you on the hunt for a platform-agnostic smartwatch won’t want to overlook today’s deal. Once armed with the Garrett smartwatch you’ll be able to run a plethora of Wear OS apps, track heart rate, fire up Google Assistant, and the list goes on. Its case size measures 46mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Additionally, wearers can also keep tabs on their sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set goals. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If losing Google Assistant and Wear OS won’t bother you, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $36 (clip the on-page 10% off coupon) and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

Before making a final decision, you may want to have a look at Mobvoi’s spring sale to score up to 40% off TicWatch. We’ve also spotted Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $249 and its Ace 2 Activity Tracker for $40. And if you’d like to be able to easily charge your new smartwatch and other devices in another location from time to time, check out today’s coverage of the new RapidX MyCharging Station.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Case size: 46mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

Battery: 24 Hr + multi-day extended mode. USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to rings on watch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use. Charge up to 80% in under an hour

Heatlh and fitness: Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; New wellness enchancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals

