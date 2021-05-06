FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: May 6, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 11 Pro, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/05/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-5621-11.15-AM.mp3

Host:

Blair Altland 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 27% on Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, waterpro...
Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch delivers GPS + heart rate...
Eddie Bauer offers casual summer styles from $15 + extr...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $20 (S...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Syntronik, Assa...
LEGO unveils 969-piece Bad Batch Shuttle with 5 exclusi...
Amazon offers up to 42% off jewelry and mirror armoires...
Videography diary: The Movo UM700 USB mic is an afforda...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, official iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 off, Nest Audio Speaker $80, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 27 , 2021 – Save on Apple Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 6, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone essentials, Galaxy Chromebook 2, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 14, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6 $164 off, OnePlus 8/Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhone sale, OnePlus 8T, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 4, 2021 – Star Wars Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 29, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 6, Sony XM4 Headphones, more

Listen now