ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G14 features an 8-core Ryzen 9 + RTX 2060 for mobile gaming at $1,150

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB SSD for $1,149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Today’s discount is $200 below its normal going rate right now, matching our last mention, and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering an 8-core Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card to your lap, this computer is perfect for a variety of uses. Whether you’re a content creator who’s always editing photos and videos, or just someone who wants to enjoy their favorite AAA titles on-the-go, it’ll handle the job with ease. You’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD here for ample memory and storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need as much horsepower as today’s lead deal delivers, this Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great alternative. Coming in at $195, it saves you quite a bit when you compare it to the $1,150 that the ASUS offering fetches above. However, Chrome OS is more limited than Windows, meaning you can’t install dedicated programs, run full versions of Microsoft Office, or the like here.

Should you opt for the ASUS laptop above, then check out some other PC gaming deals that we’ve recently found. Right now, you can pick up HyperX, Alienware, or Aukey RGB gaming keyboards from $34, MSI’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor at $330, Logitech mice, mechanical 60% keyboards, and more from $21. This is far from the only deals that we’re seeing, so be sure to give our PC gaming guide a look for other great discounts.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop features:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: Enjoy everyday gaming with this ASUS notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics produce high-quality visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

