Amazon Basics discounts from $6: Tabletop Billiards, AirPods case, Bluetooth speaker, more

-
Amazon Basics
From $6

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Tabletop Billiards Pool Table for $38.60 shipped. That’s over $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Snatch up yet another way to have fun when bringing home this 2-player tabletop billiards game. It comes with a full set of 1.38-inch balls, two cue sticks, chalk, and a brush. The legs are removable, making this unit easier to store when not in use. Measurements span 40 x 20 x 9 inches and the whole set weighs in at around 17 pounds. Ratings are still coming in, but Amazon Basics gear tends to be well-reviewed. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $6.

More Amazon Basics discounts:

Speaking of Amazon-branded markdowns, did you see that a 2-pack of Tritan Infuser Water Bottles is $9 Prime shipped? You can also grab rechargeable batteries from $17 alongside its Sports Ball Storage Rack at under $5. The deals don’t stop with Amazon-made gear though, right now Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives are as low as $7.50.

Amazon Basics Tabletop Billiards Pool Table features:

  • 2-player table top billiards game for indoor play
  • Includes full set of 1-3/8 inch custom balls, rack, 2 high-quality cue sticks, chalk, and brush
  • MDF composite wood construction with other durable materials
  • Remove legs for compact storage in a closet, under a bed, or behind the couch
  • Pre-assembled design sets up quickly for immediate use (just attach legs)

