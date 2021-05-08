Amazon Basics discounts from $6: Tabletop Billiards, AirPods case, Bluetooth speaker, more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Tabletop Billiards Pool Table for $38.60 shipped. That’s over $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Snatch up yet another way to have fun when bringing home this 2-player tabletop billiards game. It comes with a full set of 1.38-inch balls, two cue sticks, chalk, and a brush. The legs are removable, making this unit easier to store when not in use. Measurements span 40 x 20 x 9 inches and the whole set weighs in at around 17 pounds. Ratings are still coming in, but Amazon Basics gear tends to be well-reviewed. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $6.
More Amazon Basics discounts:
- Round Metal Base Table Lamp: $17 (Reg. $22)
- Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $17 (Reg. $35)
- Tabletop Air Hockey Table: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Premium AirPods Case: $7 (Reg. $8)
- Holster DSLR Camera Case: $9 (Reg. $20)
- Packaging Tape Gun: $11 (Reg. $13)
- 4-pack of Reusable Ice Packs: $6 (Reg. $9)
- Lightweight Mini Tripod: $8 (Reg. $11)
- View all…
Speaking of Amazon-branded markdowns, did you see that a 2-pack of Tritan Infuser Water Bottles is $9 Prime shipped? You can also grab rechargeable batteries from $17 alongside its Sports Ball Storage Rack at under $5. The deals don’t stop with Amazon-made gear though, right now Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives are as low as $7.50.
Amazon Basics Tabletop Billiards Pool Table features:
- 2-player table top billiards game for indoor play
- Includes full set of 1-3/8 inch custom balls, rack, 2 high-quality cue sticks, chalk, and brush
- MDF composite wood construction with other durable materials
- Remove legs for compact storage in a closet, under a bed, or behind the couch
- Pre-assembled design sets up quickly for immediate use (just attach legs)
