Pad & Quill is now offering its Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $46.71 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $110, both options are now marked down to $55 and our code above will drop the total down even lower. That’s 58% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While these listings say “discontinued” now, they are made for Apple’s latest handsets and include the same 25-year leather warranty. Head below for more details on what to expect on these gorgeous wallet cases.

Featuring a real Baltic Birch wood tray wrapped in American full grain leather, Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case is a worthy home for your iPhone 12. Features include a journal-style elastic strap closure, nylon stitching with French hem styling, a quick-access viewing window for a business card/ID card, and a leather “that ages beautifully with a rich patina.” Just don’t expect to get wireless charging to work through the robust wood and leather frame here.

Not into the fancy wood/leather treatment and wallet case here? Skip all that, score Apple’s MagSafe charger while it’s on sale for $30 and go with a wireless charging-ready Apple case instead (if you’re using iPhone 11, loads of Apple’s cases are on sale today as well). Then check out Anker’s latest Amazon sale with deals from $16 including everything from power and charging gear to earbuds, and more.

More on the Pad & Quill Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case:

We craft this iPhone case with a real wood tray, that is hand finished and then covered by a high-quality American full-grain leather. This leather ages with a beautiful patina and tells your story over time. Our leather artisans are experts at their craft and ensure the case will last for many years. The Luxury Pocket Book for iPhone 12 Pro holds 5-7 cards and includes a hidden cash pocket. No two cases will ever be the same as each piece of wood and leather is unique and truly…yours.

