FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Huge price drop on Pad & Quill’s leather and wood iPhone 12 wallet cases: $46.50 (Reg. $110)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesPad & Quill
58% off $46.50

Pad & Quill is now offering its Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $46.71 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $110, both options are now marked down to $55 and our code above will drop the total down even lower. That’s 58% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While these listings say “discontinued” now, they are made for Apple’s latest handsets and include the same 25-year leather warranty. Head below for more details on what to expect on these gorgeous wallet cases. 

Featuring a real Baltic Birch wood tray wrapped in American full grain leather, Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case is a worthy home for your iPhone 12. Features include a journal-style elastic strap closure, nylon stitching with French hem styling, a quick-access viewing window for a business card/ID card, and a leather “that ages beautifully with a rich patina.” Just don’t expect to get wireless charging to work through the robust wood and leather frame here. 

Not into the fancy wood/leather treatment and wallet case here? Skip all that, score Apple’s MagSafe charger while it’s on sale for $30 and go with a wireless charging-ready Apple case instead (if you’re using iPhone 11, loads of Apple’s cases are on sale today as well). Then check out Anker’s latest Amazon sale with deals from $16 including everything from power and charging gear to earbuds, and more

More on the Pad & Quill Luxury Pocket Book Wallet Case:

We craft this iPhone case with a real wood tray, that is hand finished and then covered by a high-quality American full-grain leather. This leather ages with a beautiful patina and tells your story over time. Our leather artisans are experts at their craft and ensure the case will last for many years. The Luxury Pocket Book for iPhone 12 Pro holds 5-7 cards and includes a hidden cash pocket. No two cases will ever be the same as each piece of wood and leather is unique and truly…yours. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grovemade expands Wood MagSafe iPhone 12 Stand line wit...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount ...
Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees rare d...
Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, vi...
Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/...
Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a...
Garmin’s vívoactive 3 smartwatch has offline GPS...
Upgrade your streaming, TikTok, or Instagram setup with...
Show More Comments

Related

OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12

Buy now Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill debuts new American leather AirTags keychain case at $21, or 4-pack for $68 (15% off)

From $21 Learn More
Save 54%

Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to $27.50, more from $23 (Up to 50% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Save 28%

Let Belkin shield your devices from overload with 28% off power strip surge protectors from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case falls to new all-time low at $130

$130 Learn More
$77 off

Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Explorian Blender from $272.50 (Reg. $350)

From $272.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson Knight electric scooter climbs 15-degree hills at up to 15.5 MPH for $500, more

Learn More