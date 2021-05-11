Today’s best game deals: New Pokémon Snap $50, Among Us Switch $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.4% positive feedback from 178,000+) via eBay Daily Deals is offering New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Just recently released at the tail end of last month, this is matching the lowest we have tracked thus far and the first entry in the series since the N64 classic. Amazon is still charing the full $60, for comparison. Set among the “many beautiful isles” of the Lental region, players jump into the NEO-ONE on-rails vehicle to catch rare snap shots of your favorite Pokemon in action. You can learn more about the experience in our previous rundown of the game and be sure to scope out the new Fujifilm mini Nintendo Switch printer as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Among Us, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Borderlands Switch titles, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Rayman Legends Definitive, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE (until May 14)
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Xbox $24 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Rising franchise Xbox sale from $6
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind $15 (Reg. $30)
- Code Vein Season Pass $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village: $50 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code REVLG
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Pathless: $37 (Reg. $50)
- Black Desert: Prestige Edition: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack: $28 (Reg. $40)
- Blood & Truth VR: $24 (Reg. $40)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE & DaSH Double Pack: $26 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
