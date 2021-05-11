FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: New Pokémon Snap $50, Among Us Switch $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.4% positive feedback from 178,000+) via eBay Daily Deals is offering New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Just recently released at the tail end of last month, this is matching the lowest we have tracked thus far and the first entry in the series since the N64 classic. Amazon is still charing the full $60, for comparison. Set among the “many beautiful isles” of the Lental region, players jump into the NEO-ONE on-rails vehicle to catch rare snap shots of your favorite Pokemon in action. You can learn more about the experience in our previous rundown of the game and be sure to scope out the new Fujifilm mini Nintendo Switch printer as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Among Us, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Borderlands Switch titles, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Rayman Legends Definitive, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

