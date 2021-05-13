FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $80 on this OnStage AS800 FET Condenser Mic bundle at $50 shipped

$130 value $50

Adorama is now offering the On-Stage AS800 FET Condenser Microphone with a H&A Broadcast Arm and Gooseneck Pop Filter for $49.99 shipped. The mic alone goes for $82 at Amazon and elsewhere with the extras tacking on an additional $48 in value here. In total, you’re saving as much as $80 here. This is a large diaphragm XLR microphone that’s great for everything from vocals and streaming to music recording and more. It ships with everything mentioned above as well as a 3-year warranty, mic bag, shock mount, and a carrying case. Ratings on the microphone itself are light, but OnStage makes loads of well-rated mic gear. More details below. 

But if it’s just a simple USB microphone you’re after, so you don’t have to deal with phantom power and an audio interface of some kind, score this TONOR Condenser model for $30 shipped and call it a day. It comes with everything you need to get started right out of the box and caries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. 

We also still tracking a rare deal on Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic at nearly half the price Apple charges for it. Just be sure to hit up hands-on review of the combo Tula mic and recorder as well as the Movo UM700 (videography diary here) and the HyperX SoloCast. JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics are also worth a closer look if you’re after one of the more recent releases in the space. 

More on the On-Stage AS800 FET Condenser Microphone:

Designed to produce accurate, natural sound, our versatile Large-Diaphragm Condenser Mic is ideal for use in commercial studios and home recording setups. Perfect for capturing everything from vocal whispers to acoustic guitars to thundering kick drums, this full-range mic delivers smooth, detailed sound reproduction with the flexibility to handle diverse sources without distorting. The included shock mount isolates the mic from external vibrations to reduce unwanted rumble.

