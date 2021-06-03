FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger packs 30W power passthrough at $36 (Save $40)

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Anker PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W USB-C Hub and Charger for $35.99 shipped. Normally fetching $76, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, beats the previous discount by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Combining both a USB-C hub and desktop charger, this Anker PowerPort accessory arrives to supplement your Mac or PC with five additional ports. Alongside a 4K HDMI output, there’s also four USB-A slots that can refuel connected accessories on top of being useful for plugging in peripherals. There’s also a 30W passthrough to your machine, delivering a 1-cable setup for a streamlined desktop workstation. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

While you won’t find an accessory as versatile as the lead deal in Anker’s stable for less, going with its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $28 is a great alternative. You’ll have to supply your own charger, but it’ll still pass up to 100W of power to a connected MacBook while also adding 4K HDMI, SD card readers, and more into the picture.

While you’ll find a pair of Anker’s Soundcore true wireless earbuds on sale today from $42.50, be sure to check out the latest in the home security department. Yesterday saw the launch of the new eufy SoloCam lineup, which arrives with five new wireless and outdoor cameras alongside an upcoming flagship Floodlight Cam 2 Pro.

Anker PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Designed with a USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), and an HDMI port. Connect the included power cord to the wall to enable a total 37.5W of charging. Get up to a 30W charge for your USB-C laptop via the USB-C output cable and get a maximum 7.5W charge for your phone via the 1st USB-A port. Stream media to an external display in resolutions up to 4K@30Hz via the HDMI port.

