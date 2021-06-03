Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords at just $5.50 each (New low, Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the two UltraPro 25-foot 3-Outlet Extension Cords for $10.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. I don’t know about you, but I seem to always need one more extension cord around the house. If this is the case for you as well, this is the perfect opportunity to cash in and finally get ahead of this frustrating situation. Each cord spans 25 feet in length and features three grounded outlets at the end, effectively tripling any one of your power sources. This popular extension cord has secured the #3 spot on Amazon’s best-seller list, and manages to significantly undercut the others on price. Rated 4.8/5 stars with well over 10,000 reviews left so far.

If you’re only in need of more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the price. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit the 25-foot reach offered by the extension cords above, but not everyone has that specific need. Nearly 5,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

There are all sorts of discounted items you power using your new extension cords. Some recently-posted examples across our site include Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric grill at $25, this refurbished Dyson cordless vacuum at $430, and even the Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard at $128. Oh, and don’t forget that Eve’s power-monitoring Energy Strip is down to $85.

Specifications – This grounded 3-wire, 16AWG extension cord is rated for 125VAC/13A/1625W and adds (3) 3-prong outlets to any grounded AC receptacle.

Heavy-Duty – Double-insulated cord and one-piece molded plug provide extra durability while vinyl jacket protects against moisture, dust and dirt to improve longevity.

Extended Reach – Extra-long 25ft. cord is great for tools like hand drills and jig saws requiring an extended reach.

