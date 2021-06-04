Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + extended 4-yr. warranty: $1,849 (Reg. $2,100+)

To add to our growing lineup of discounted 4K TVs, BuyDig is now offering the 2020 Samsung 75-inch Class Q80T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,849 shipped when you apply coupon code ARX24 (discount will show at final stages of checkout). Regularly just shy of $2,300 at BuyDig, this model fetches $2,100 at Best Buy and more like $1,985 via Amazon where it has never gone for less. Just keep in mind, today’s BuyDig deal ships with an extended 4-year warranty compared to the 1-year you’ll get elsewhere. Alongside anti-glare multi-view angle protection, you’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD 2160p panel with HDR support, Apple AirPlay 2, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services on the home screen. This model also has a game enhancer mode and AI upscaling of HD content along with a bevy of connectivity options: four HDMI, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t mind forgoing the QLED panel here, save a small fortune and opt for the Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series at $1,200 instead. This model carries solid ratings, released this year, and comes with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal anyway.

And be sure to check out the early Prime Day 4K Fire TV Editions models that are on sale from $100 as well as this morning’s rare offer on the all-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote. But whatever you do, make sure you browse through yesterday’s 4K TV lineup for a giant list of notable price drops with options starting from $700. The rest of our home theater deals are waiting for you here.

More on the Samsung 75-inch Class Q80T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85″, 75″, 65″ & 55″): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites

ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit

QUANTUM HDR 12X (85″, 75″, 65″ & 55″): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K

