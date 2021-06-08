Bring a sub and THX audio to the desktop: Klipsch ProMedia speakers now $70 (Reg. $110+)

Amazon is offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $69.99 shipped. Discount automatically drops in cart. Regularly as much as $140, this set typically sells in the $110 range at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find and $10 below our previous mention for the lowest we have tracked. A great way to bring an audio upgrade to your desktop, it includes a 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch speakers with Klipsch’s Microtractrix home theater-worthy horn technology. A black finish with copper accents will work great in most spaces and houses up to 260-watts of audio power, your usual 3.5mm audio input, and a control pod for adjusting the “THX certified” speaker system’s main volume and subwoofer. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative with an arguably even more modern aesthetic is the Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker setup. Also a great option for the desktop, it sells for just over $43 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 customers. You certainly won’t get the booming bass on this set like you will with today’s Klipsch deal, but Logitech makes great desktop speakers that will definitely be an upgrade over your built-in solution.

We are still tracking a great deal on Google’s Nest Mini speaker with voice commands as well as Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker for a more portable option. Just be sure to check out our complete breakdown of Amazon’s Echo lineup as well as Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers and everything you’ll find in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide as well.

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Speaker System:

LEGENDARY SOUND EXPERIENCE FROM KLIPSCH AND THX – The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System pairs the legendary sound of Klipsch audio with the revolutionary THX experience, filling the room with incredible sound for gaming, movies, or music

KLIPSCH MICROTRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY makes a major contribution to the ProMedia’s amazing clarity. Their highly efficient design reproduces more sound from every watt of power, controlling the dispersion of that sound and sending it straight to your ears

