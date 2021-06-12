Amazon slashes Coleman gear as low as $15.50: Tents, 350-meter flashlight, more (Up to 32% off)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 6-Person Sundome Tent for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. This 6-person tent boasts a spacious design that fits two queen-size air mattresses. Setup is said to take just 10 minutes, allowing you to quickly get up and running then be off enjoying your time outdoors. It wields a WeatherTec system with patented corner welds and inverted seams to keep everyone dry. This unit spans 10 x 10 feet and features a 6-foot center height. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman discounts priced as low as $15.50.

More Coleman discounts:

Coleman 6-Person Sundome Tent features:

Spacious 6-person tent has enough room for 2 queen size air beds

WeatherTec system with patented corner welds and inverted seams keeps you dry

Durable frame and Polyguard fabric for reliable, long-lasting use

Measures 10 x 10 feet with 6-foot center height

Easy setup in 10 minutes with carry bag included for transportation

