Amazon slashes Coleman gear as low as $15.50: Tents, 350-meter flashlight, more (Up to 32% off)

-
Coleman
32% off From $15.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 6-Person Sundome Tent for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. This 6-person tent boasts a spacious design that fits two queen-size air mattresses. Setup is said to take just 10 minutes, allowing you to quickly get up and running then be off enjoying your time outdoors. It wields a WeatherTec system with patented corner welds and inverted seams to keep everyone dry. This unit spans 10 x 10 feet and features a 6-foot center height. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman discounts priced as low as $15.50.

More Coleman discounts:

Swing by our dedicated list of sports and fitness deals to see what else could be right up your alley. Highlights include this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $9, a batch of others as low as $4.50, and even Gerber Gear solutions up to 46% off. Finally, don’t forget that we uncovered REI’s Outlet Flash Sale with up to 75% off camping gear and apparel.

Coleman 6-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • Spacious 6-person tent has enough room for 2 queen size air beds
  • WeatherTec system with patented corner welds and inverted seams keeps you dry
  • Durable frame and Polyguard fabric for reliable, long-lasting use
  • Measures 10 x 10 feet with 6-foot center height
  • Easy setup in 10 minutes with carry bag included for transportation

Coleman

