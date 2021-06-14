FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RCA’s stainless steel 6.5-cu. ft. freezer keeps cool treats nearby at under $315 shipped (New low)

Amazon is offering the RCA 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Stainless Steel Freezer for $314.80 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. RCA’s premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. This is thanks to a stainless steel shell that aims to give your space a more high-end feel. It features a built-in thermostat that can be tweaked until you find the ideal temperature for the goodies you like to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 6.5-cubic feet of storage. Rated 4/5 stars.

While it’s hard to undercut the value above, you can spend less when willing to adopt a smaller unit that foregoes a stainless steel exterior. Whynter’s 3.0-cubic foot upright freezer is $227, but does trade in a premium look for something much more basic. If that’s alright with you, then perhaps it’ll be a better fit for your specific setup.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you could find something else that’s up your alley in our dedicated home goods guide. Some of the recent additions include Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano at $99, this 3-seater sofa for $362.50 shipped, and even WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter for $8. And if you’d like to upgrade your home office, have a look at this selection of desks from $39. You’ll even find an electric standing solution at $50 off.

RCA 6.5-Cu. Ft. Upright Stainless Steel Freezer features:

  • 6.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, ideal for a garage, a basement or a dorm
  • Easily monitor the temperature with the interior Thermostat
  • Organize and store your favorite foods with 3 wire shelves and a bright LED lighting

