Ninja’s top-rated Pro 72-oz. Countertop Blender hits Amazon 2021 low at $70 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Professional 72-oz. Countertop Blender for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 or more at some retailers, this one fetches $90 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also the Amazon 2021 low. If you’re looking for a high-quality blender that won’t break the bank but still power through just about anything, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 25,000+ Amazon customers, it provides 1000-watts of power and will make short work of iced drinks or when pureeing the dips this summer. “Blast ice into snow in seconds” with the 6 blade assembly inside the included 72-ounce blending jar. More details below.

If it’s just for personal smoothies and whipping up some light snacks, consider the Magic Bullet Blender system as a more affordable alternative. It sells for $32 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 53,000 customers. It’s not quite as powerful, but it is even easier to use, takes up less counter space, and is much less expensive.

Other notable cooking deals we have live include the Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99, this price drop on Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew settings and a milk frother, and RCA’s stainless steel freezer. Elsewhere in the home goods deal space, we also huge price drops on Roborock’s robot vacuums/mops and this highly-rated bamboo lap desk, alongside everything else you’ll find right here.

More on the Ninja Professional 72-oz. Countertop Blender:

The Ninja professional blender 1000 features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power 64 ounce maximum liquid capacity

Ninja total crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds

The 72 ounce professional blender jar is perfect for making large batches of creamy, frozen drinks and smoothies for the entire family also perfect for large batches of delicious margaritas and daiquiris

