Ninja's Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and milk frother now $120 (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother for $119.99 shipped. Regularly up to $180, it is currently on sale for $150 at Best Buy and Target with today’s deal being the lowest we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. This speciality machine can brew everything from a single cup or a travel mug to a full 10-cup carafe worth of coffee as well as “super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse style drinks.” A fold-away frother brings delicious milky clouds to your morning routine while offering up iced coffee settings to support your summer caffeine intake. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 customers at Amazon, it also sports a nice black and stainless steel finish that looks great on the countertop. More details below. 

If the fancy extras found on today’s lead deal aren’t getting you going, just score the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer with a 12-cup glass carafe at $90 shipped. Or, for something even more affordable, scoop up a $40 Chefmen InstaCoffee that can brew both ground beans and K-Cups with solid ratings from over 8,000 Amazon customers. 

Go grab yourself a conical burr grinder at the Amazon all-time low and dive into these early Prime Day tea box offers, then swing by our home goods guide for even more. Today we have deals on RCA’s stainless steel freezer, loads of tool deals at Home Depot from $60, and Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99, just to name a few. Just don’t forget about today’s Gold Box comforter sale and all of these pens/office supply offers from $4.50 as well. 

More on the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker:

  • Specialty brew: Brew super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse style drinks
  • Iced coffee: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down
  • 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or a full carafe in your coffee maker
  • Fold away frother: Turns hot or cold milk into silky smooth froth. Cord length (feet) – 2.5

