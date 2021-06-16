Klipsch’s mid-century modern smart speaker with Google Assistant now $249 (Reg. $300+)

BuyDig is now offering the Klipsch The Three Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant for $249 shipped. Originally $499, and typically fetching between $300 and $400 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on the high-end home audio solution. This one stands out from other smart speakers with a mid-century modern design and “heirloom-quality” build including real wood veneer and “tactile” metal switches. Alongside built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can control it with your voice as well as connect it with other Google Assistant compatible speakers for a whole home audio setup. A “deep bass and clear dynamic range” audio output is joined by 92kHz/24-bit decoding for “flawless reproduction” and wireless Bluetooth streaming from all of your smart devices. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

While you certainly won’t get a mid-century modern design or the metal switches and knobs, a great lower cost alternative for bringing a smart speaker home is the latest-generation Echo Dot. It sells for $45 right now, but Prime members can actually score a pair of them for $50 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 offers. The same goes for the larger Echo speaker as well, just be sure to visit our recent breakdown of the Echo speaker lineup to find out which one will suit your needs best.

Check out the new IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker with AirPlay 2 as well as the latest Sony X-series Bluetooth speakers. Then dive into our Google Nest roundup for deals on its smart speakers and Hub Display bundles before you browse through he rest of today’s best smart home gear right here.

More on The Three by Klipsch:

The Three speaker has the Google Assistant built-in. You can play music, find answers on Google Search, manage everyday tasks, and easily control smart devices around your home—just by using your voice. Listen to your favorite song, find a delicious brownie recipe, or check your commute to work. Just start by saying “Hey Google” to start a conversation. Incorporating luxury materials such as real wood veneer and tactile metal switches and knobs, the Klipsch Heritage Wireless Three blends the acoustics and classic design legacy of Paul W. Klipsch with the latest technologies available today.

