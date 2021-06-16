FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time for all of Wednesday’s best offers on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. On top of ongoing offers on Google smart home gear, this morning saw a new all-time low hit the OnePlus 8T alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. As for the Android apps, today’s highlights include titles like SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced, Assassin’s Creed Identity, DISTRAINT 2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deal on TCL handsets at up to $150 off, this morning we spotted a new all-time low on OnePlus 8T at up to $200 off the going rate. The Android-friendly Garmin vivosmart 4 dropped to a new low today as well and you’ll find even more fitness tracker deals right here. Be sure to check out these offers on Lenovo’s Yoga 9i and this Google Assistant-equipped Samsung 4K TV at $1,000 off before you dive into these ongoing Google smart home offers and this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. Anker is kicking off its Prime Day 2021 deals right now for all of your audio and charging needs, not to mention everything you’ll find in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on SPHAZE:

In SPHAZE, you will manipulate impossible mazes and guide mysterious robots through stunningly beautiful worlds. SPHAZE is a relaxing exploration through fantasy and sci-fi worlds. Guide the mysterious robots through different areas, solving arcade puzzles, challenging your reflex, and helping the energetic RoBeep. A perfect mixture of arcade puzzles from Cut the Rope with the beautiful design of Monument Valley!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys best of E3 2021: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, E...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Metada...
Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled...
All-time low delivers OnePlus 8T from $549 with rare up...
Celebrate 35 years of heroic vase smashing with Nintend...
Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ̵...
E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel ...
Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console n...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Anker’s new Nano II GaN chargers overhaul your Apple EDC with compact designs

Buy now Learn More

9to5Toys best of E3 2021: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Elden Ring, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Learn More
New low

Tackle DIY electronic repairs with Amazon’s 51-pc. Precision Screwdriver Set: $11.50 (New low)

$11.50 Learn More
Expand your library

VUDU has Raya and the Last Dragon, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, much more from $7

Save now Learn More

Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, more

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated iPad stand can elevate your notetaking at just $6.50 (Save 50%)

$6.50 Learn More
Save now

Board games from $11: Catan, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Terraforming Mars, more

From $11 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot launches RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more

40% off Learn More