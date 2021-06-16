It’s time for all of Wednesday’s best offers on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. On top of ongoing offers on Google smart home gear, this morning saw a new all-time low hit the OnePlus 8T alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. As for the Android apps, today’s highlights include titles like SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced, Assassin’s Creed Identity, DISTRAINT 2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deal on TCL handsets at up to $150 off, this morning we spotted a new all-time low on OnePlus 8T at up to $200 off the going rate. The Android-friendly Garmin vivosmart 4 dropped to a new low today as well and you’ll find even more fitness tracker deals right here. Be sure to check out these offers on Lenovo’s Yoga 9i and this Google Assistant-equipped Samsung 4K TV at $1,000 off before you dive into these ongoing Google smart home offers and this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. Anker is kicking off its Prime Day 2021 deals right now for all of your audio and charging needs, not to mention everything you’ll find in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on SPHAZE:

In SPHAZE, you will manipulate impossible mazes and guide mysterious robots through stunningly beautiful worlds. SPHAZE is a relaxing exploration through fantasy and sci-fi worlds. Guide the mysterious robots through different areas, solving arcade puzzles, challenging your reflex, and helping the energetic RoBeep. A perfect mixture of arcade puzzles from Cut the Rope with the beautiful design of Monument Valley!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!