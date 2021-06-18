FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more watches from $51 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Machinus Stainless Steel Three-Hand Watch (DZ1737) for $106.66 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re always on the lookout for a unique-looking timepiece to expand your collection, this Diesel offering could be difficult to pass up. It combines a 46mm stainless steel case with a matching 22mm band. Iridescent crystal glass on top of the dial ensures it will always be changing colors. Its water-resistant case can repel liquids even in depths up to 330 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced as low as $51.

More watches on sale:

Another fashion-friendly deal we’ve spotted includes this Steve Madden sale with 25% off sandals, sneakers, loafers, and more. You can also cash in on David Archy clothing from $18 or the Nordstrom Rack End of Season sale which starts at $7. Finally, if you need luggage or a duffle bag, be sure to check out Under Armour, PUMA, and others from $21.50.

Diesel Machinus Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.
  • A black dial with iridescent indexes and tracking adds a futuristic feel to the Diesel Machinus watch. The black metal case and bracelet complete the look.

