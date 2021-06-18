Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more watches from $51 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Machinus Stainless Steel Three-Hand Watch (DZ1737) for $106.66 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re always on the lookout for a unique-looking timepiece to expand your collection, this Diesel offering could be difficult to pass up. It combines a 46mm stainless steel case with a matching 22mm band. Iridescent crystal glass on top of the dial ensures it will always be changing colors. Its water-resistant case can repel liquids even in depths up to 330 feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced as low as $51.

More watches on sale:

Diesel Machinus Stainless Steel Watch features:

Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.

A black dial with iridescent indexes and tracking adds a futuristic feel to the Diesel Machinus watch. The black metal case and bracelet complete the look.

