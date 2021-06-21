Amazfit and Withings smartwatches fall as low as $46.50: T-Rex, Steel HR, more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Withings and Amazfit smartwatches. Our top pick is the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch for $97.99 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the all-time low. This standout smartwatch delivers a rugged design that’s passed 12 military-grade certifications which ensure it’s ready to easily withstand a wide range of harsh environments. Battery life can last up to 20 days during normal use or 20 hours when continuously using built-in GPS. There are 14 different sport tracking modes and it’s able to operate up to 50 meters underwater. A heart rate sensor keeps tabs on metrics 24 hours a day. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazfit and Withings deals priced from $46.50.

More Amazfit + Withings deals:

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at the latest TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches as low as $32 alongside Fossil Gen 5E and more from $100. More of a Garmin fan? No worries, you can snatch up one of these Garmin solutions starting at $50. And if you want to tackle at-home fitness, we’ve spotted notable deals on NordicTrack, Bowflex, and other gear from $70.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

