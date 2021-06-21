Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac sees rare 25% price drop, 1-year sub now $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $80)

We are now tracking a big-time Prime Day Parallels Desktop 16 offer. Also in celebration of the virtual desktop app’s birthday, you can now score a 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a new 2021 low. Regularly $80 for the 1-year sub, it can be locked in for $59.99 with free digital delivery via Amazon and direct from Parallels. That’s 25% off and the lowest we can find. Designed to allow users to run Windows on a macOS machine, you’ll find more details on what to expect here down below. Rated 4+ stars.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac allows users to “seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications.” Now with support for Apple’s M1 machines, macOS Big Sur or Catalina, it provides a way for folks to integrate “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality.”

Here are the rest of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals, the best Prime Day console game price drops, and an ongoing offer on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Just make sure you browse through our Prime Day hub for deals across every product category as part of Amazon’s 2-day discount event as well as our Apple guide for offers on Apple Watch, Apple TV, M1 Macs, and more.

More on today’s Prime Day Parallels Desktop 16 offer:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)

Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time

Easily integrate your files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality

Full native support for Mac computers equipped with either Apple M1 or Intel chips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!