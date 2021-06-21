FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac sees rare 25% price drop, 1-year sub now $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $80)

-
Apps GamesPrime Day 2021Parallels
Reg. $80 $60

We are now tracking a big-time Prime Day Parallels Desktop 16 offer. Also in celebration of the virtual desktop app’s birthday, you can now score a 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a new 2021 low. Regularly $80 for the 1-year sub, it can be locked in for $59.99 with free digital delivery via Amazon and direct from Parallels. That’s 25% off and the lowest we can find. Designed to allow users to run Windows on a macOS machine, you’ll find more details on what to expect here down below. Rated 4+ stars.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac allows users to “seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications.” Now with support for Apple’s M1 machines, macOS Big Sur or Catalina, it provides a way for folks to integrate “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality.”

Here are the rest of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals, the best Prime Day console game price drops, and an ongoing offer on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Just make sure you browse through our Prime Day hub for deals across every product category as part of Amazon’s 2-day discount event as well as our Apple guide for offers on Apple Watch, Apple TV, M1 Macs, and more. 

More on today’s Prime Day Parallels Desktop 16 offer:

  • One-year subscription
  • Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without slowing down or rebooting your Mac
  • Optimized for macOS Big Sur or Catalina with Windows 10; also fully supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux (licenses sold separately)
  • Create a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data, share resources, and run multiple operating systems at the same time
  • Easily integrate your files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality
  • Full native support for Mac computers equipped with either Apple M1 or Intel chips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Prime Day 2021

Parallels

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Square Stand for 9.7-inch iPad is the perfect on-the-go...
Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, US...
Prime Day desk deals from $32: Cubiker, Nathan James, S...
elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall...
Prime Day travel mugs and water bottles from $8.50: Con...
Ditch Apple’s Back to School sale and save $199 on th...
Best Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, T...
Amazon Prime Day offers Oakley sunglasses up to 35% off...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $70+

Blue’s dual capsule Snowball USB Mic hits 2021 Amazon low from $59 + more from $40

From $40 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More

Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology

Learn More
Reg. $129

Square Stand for 9.7-inch iPad is the perfect on-the-go point-of-sale at a low of $44

$44 Learn More
50% off

Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $7.50

From $17 Learn More