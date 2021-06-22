FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day MIDI keyboard deals live from $47: AKAI LPK25 mini, Alesis, M-Audio, and more

-
30% off $47+

We are now tracking a series of notable Prime Day music production deals including MIDI keyboard controllers, smart amps, synths, software, and more. One standout is the the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard at $47 shipped for Prime members. Regularly as much as $69, and typically in the $59 range, this one rarely goes on sale and is now a couple bucks below our previous mention. It certainly isn’t one of the latest and greatest models, but it does remain as one of the best mini options out there from one of the best names in the business. AKAI’s controllers regularly feature in our yearly roundup of the best options due to robust construction and reliable functionality with the portable LPK25 easily falling into these categories. Ready for your Mac setup right out of the box, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day MIDI controller and music production deals. 

Prime Day MIDI/music production gear:

If you’re into music production than you’re mostly likely going to want to check out this all-time low on the latest M1 MacBook Pro as well as Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros at $100 off. And there are loads more where those came from in our Apple guide and master Prime Day 2021 deal hub

More on the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard:

  • Production in your Pocket – 13-inch, slim-line laptop performance keyboard with 25 velocity-sensitive mini-keyboard keys for playing melodies, bass lines, chords and more
  • Full Range Performance – Dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range plus a sustain button for expressive performances
  • Packed with Features – On-board arpeggiator steps through chords automatically and generates inspiring melodic ideas quickly
  • Customized Production Experience – 4 programmable memory banks for instant recall of mappings for DAWs, virtual instruments, effects and more

