Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk hits Amazon low of $106.50, more from $48

Today only, as a part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk for $106.39 shipped. That’s $54 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. This stylish desk provides an easy way to give your home office a significant overhaul. It boasts solid, naturally-colored wood legs that are paired with a smooth white finish everywhere else. There’s plenty of storage, thanks to drawers and various openings throughout. It’s ready to bring mid-century modern vibe into just about any space. Measurements work out to 40 x 19 x 29.5 inches once it has been assembled. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continuer reading to find more desks up to 46% off.

More desks on sale:

Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk features:

Beautiful Solid wood legs in a natural finish. Features in smooth white finish and Beautiful Solid wood legs in a natural finish. Suitable for any living space.

Eco-friendly MDF in smooth white finish. Reliable structure ,crafted from engineered wood to increase durability and longevity.

Two drawers and an open storage space located under the table top for ultimate efficiency. Two drawers and an open storage space located under the table top offer enough space to organized and storage all your stuff.

