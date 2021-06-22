Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey $38, Dragon Quest XI, Final Fantasy VII Remake, more

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day game. Amazon is offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $39.88 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, these are the lowest prices around and the best we can find. If you’re yet to add this wonderful 3D Mario experience to your Switch, or know someone who could use a copy, this is a great chance to grab one. Several new 3D kingdoms are ready for exploration with new secrets around every corner. Mario’s newest buddy, Cappy, is along for the ride and allows you “master new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture” so you can foil Bowser’s wedding plans. But there are plenty more notable Prime Day game deals waiting for you down below including Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon Quest XI, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance $34 (Reg. $40)
- Classic Sonic Xbox games from $2.50
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $23 (Reg. $35+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hollow Knight Switch $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metro Exodus: Gold $19.50 (Reg. $65)
- w/ PS Plus-only
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or Gold Edition$15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dead Cells Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $31.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
