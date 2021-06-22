FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey $38, Dragon Quest XI, Final Fantasy VII Remake, more

This is the place to find all of the best Prime Day game. Amazon is offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $39.88 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60, these are the lowest prices around and the best we can find. If you’re yet to add this wonderful 3D Mario experience to your Switch, or know someone who could use a copy, this is a great chance to grab one. Several new 3D kingdoms are ready for exploration with new secrets around every corner. Mario’s newest buddy, Cappy, is along for the ride and allows you “master new moves like cap throw, cap jump, and capture” so you can foil Bowser’s wedding plans. But there are plenty more notable Prime Day game deals waiting for you down below including Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon Quest XI, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

