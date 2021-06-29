FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Knots 3D, BabyBook Journal, Cartogram, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals into one handy list for you. All of our Android hardware offers can be found in the usual place, alongside these Google smart home deals, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Knots 3D, BabyBook Journal, Everybody’s RPG, Cartogram, DISTRAINT, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at al of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone and the Nokia 8.3 models, we are now tracking Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets at new all-time lows. We also still have Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on sale along with Microsoft’s Surface Duo and more in our Android deal hub. On top of these Caseology Android smartphone case deals, our accessory offers include up to 36% off Lexar microSD cards, this deal on ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X 2-axis smartphone gimbal, and everything in this morning’s roundup right here

Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $35, Double Dragon 4 $3.50, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Knots 3D:

152 unique knots with new ones added frequently. Browse by category or search by name, common synonym or ABOK #. Landscape and portrait modes and full screen (zoom in to see greater detail). Watch knots tie themselves and pause or adjust the speed of the animation at any time. Rotate knots in 360 degree, 3D views to study them from any angle. Interact with the knot on screen by “scrubbing” your finger over the knot to advance or rewind the animation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

It looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fu...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Camera+ 2, DEEM...
Today’s best game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartp...
NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundles are down at...
Best Android app deals of the day: XCOM Enemy Within, C...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy A52 5G 128GB smartphone sees...
Score the Nintendo Game & Watch Mario Edition coll...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape Torment, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: XCOM Enemy Within, Cytus II, DRAGON QUEST V, more

FREE+ Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More
40% off

Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Now Live! Learn More