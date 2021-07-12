FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the new Echo Frames at their very best prices since Prime Day ($60 off)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecho
Save $60 From $190

Amazon is offering its new Echo Frames for $189.99 shipped, as well as the Polarized Sunglass version for $209.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250 and $270 respectively, today’s rare discount has only been beaten once this past Prime Day. So if you weren’t able to score a pair then, this $60 savings marks the best price we’ve tracked that’s available to all customers – not just Primse users. Using open-ear audio, Echo Frames center on hands-free Alexa integration including calls, Audible audio books, music, and optional support for Siri and Assistant as well. They’re IPX4 splash-resistant, and the piano-style is compatible with most prescription lenses as well. You’ll get up to 14-hours of wear per day, with 2-hours of talk and 4-hours of uninterrupted listening. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 customers, and you can find out more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re really just after a quality pair of wearable speakers, Bose Frames are always a solid choice. They work in a smiliar way to deliver “rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing,” only without the built-in smart home support. Plus, these stylish Rondo frames are down to $159. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,900 customers.

Alternatively, Sony is coming out of the woodworks with a new wearable speaker model with 5-times the battery life of Bose’s offerings. These new wearable speakers are a great way to enjoy immersive audio without any headphone haggling. You can take a closer look in our launch coverage, but if you think classic cans might be the way for you, our headphones guide is full of more traditional listening options as well.

More about Echo Frames:

  • Just ask Alexa – Make calls, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere.
  • Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.
  • VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter to you.
  • All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, splash-resistant, and compatible with most prescription lenses.

