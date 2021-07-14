FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Angelo and Deemon, more

It is now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Google Play deals on Android games and apps. Today we have board games gone digital, productivity apps, RPGs, icon packs, and more to sit alongside everything you’ll find in our Android deal hub including tablets and handsets, among other things. Today’s highlights include titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest, Binders | License, Cyber Knights RPG Elite, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Along with ongoing deals on Google Pixel 4 and OnePlus 9 Pro, today we spotted some great offers on previous-generation handsets to save a ton including $330 off the OnePlus 8 smartphone and $90 Google Pixel 3 models.  Now joining our Samsung Galaxy Tab A deal, we just spotted some big-time price drops on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup with new all-time lows from $129 shipped. Just be sure to check out this Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD offer and everything on tap in today’s smartphone accessories roundup right here

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, Kingdom Hearts III $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on Android! The winner of the prestigious 2015 Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

