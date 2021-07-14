Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, Kingdom Hearts III $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $40 on the eShop and starting at around $35 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and a great time to add these classics to your Switch library. This one combines the original three Mana games into one package as well as the first-veer North America release of the Trials of Mana in its orignal form. These actions RPGs are also greats multi-player games with up to 3-players in couch co-op (2-players on Trials of Mana). There are plenty more notable game deals below including Trials of Mana, MLB The Show 21, Dishonored 2, Mega Man 11, Kingdom Hearts III, Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dishonored 2 + Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Cause 4 + Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Family Time Sale up to 80% off
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE PAC Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $20 (Reg. $50+)
- A Knight’s Quest eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 7 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Swich $25 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $46 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
