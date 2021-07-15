FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Crying Suns, Human Resource Machine, more

-
It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time to roundup all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We have a couple of notable standouts today to sit alongside all of the new handsets and other hardware deals in our Android hub. Those include titles like Hidden Folks, Crying Suns, Human Resource Machine, Moon Writer Pro Key, Glextor App Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Nokia’s latest unlocked Android smartphone at 33% off the going rate that now joins ongoing deals on OnePlus 9/Pro and everything else in our Android deal hub. Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup, we are now tracking a series of laptop deals in the back-to-school Best Buy Chromebook sale from $169. We also still have great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A as well as this Fitbit Ace 2 kids activity tracker, Samsung’s Giga Party Karaoke Speaker, and plenty of add-on gear in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 21 from $38, New Super Mario Bros. U $43, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

