Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 21 from $38, New Super Mario Bros. U $43, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering MLB The Show 21 on all platforms starting from $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. You’ll also find the PS5 and Deluxe editions marked down by as much as $35 — you can learn more about Jackie Robinson edition right here as well as the Xbox Game Pass version here. This is the latest iteration of the world’s best baseball simulator at some of the best prices yet. “Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Dishonored 2, Mega Man 11, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

