Turn up this summer with Samsung’s Giga Party Karaoke Speaker at $229 (Reg. $398+)

Coolbeens (99.6% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals Deals is now offering the Samsung MX-T50 Giga Party Audio Speaker for $229 shipped. Regularly just shy of $500, you’ll find this one down at $398 via B&H and Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. It has also never dropped below $298 at Amazon. There are some party speakers out there for less, but not very many with this kind of feature set. First of all, it blasts out booming bass and true stereo bi-directional sound to fill an entire room with summer vibes. From there, you’ll find music-synced lighting effects (controllable via the companion app, DJ-style) as well as built-in Wi-Fi and an integrated karaoke setup with an included mic input. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative for a larger party speaker like this is the Anker Soundcore Trance Bluetooth model. This waterproof speaker comes in at $150 and features a beat-driven light show alongside a host of lighting modes, “three party games to get the crowd hyped up,” and “instant bass intensification” via built-in algorithm-based room analyses. Just note, you won’t get the mic input on this option. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

If you would prefer something little bit more modest and portable, check out the deal we just spotted on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 speaker at $80 shipped. Then go dive into the new Echo Dot speakers Amazon just unveiled as well as this ongoing price drop on its latest-generation Echo Dot Kids edition smart speakers and our buying guide for the entire lineup.

More on the Samsung MX-T50 Giga Party Audio Speaker:

Stereo sound with 500 watt high power bi-directional speakers

Bi-directional Sound: Experience wider room filling sound

Dynamic Bass: Boost the bass with the touch of a button

LED Party Lights: Experience light effects that pulse with the beat

Karaoke Mode: Belt out your best solo with single mic input

