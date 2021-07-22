Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $23 (Save 67%), more

Zagg currently offers the mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini for $23.08 shipped when code JPCMINI67 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 67% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This mophie portable power bank clicks onto the back of your smartphone, allowing you to refuel things without having to physically plug in a cable. Alongside working with various cases, this Qi-enabled battery packs 5W charging speeds and includes a phone clip for propping up your device. Reviews are still rolling in, but mophie gear is highly-rated overall.
Experience a new way to charge with the juice pack connect. Thanks to the juice pack connect, you can easily charge your phone without the need to constantly have a battery attached. This portable charger can give your phone up to 40% extra battery*.
Simply attach the juice pack connect in place when low on battery and slide off when you’re done! An included phone grip easily attaches to the same anchor for a better grip on your phone and doubles as a handy stand.
