FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $23 (Save 67%), more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesMophieZagg
Save 67% From $7

Zagg currently offers the mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini for $23.08 shipped when code JPCMINI67 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 67% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This mophie portable power bank clicks onto the back of your smartphone, allowing you to refuel things without having to physically plug in a cable. Alongside working with various cases, this Qi-enabled battery packs 5W charging speeds and includes a phone clip for propping up your device. Reviews are still rolling in, but mophie gear is highly-rated overall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Experience a new way to charge with the juice pack connect. Thanks to the juice pack connect, you can easily charge your phone without the need to constantly have a battery attached. This portable charger can give your phone up to 40% extra battery*. 

Simply attach the juice pack connect in place when low on battery and slide off when you’re done! An included phone grip easily attaches to the same anchor for a better grip on your phone and doubles as a handy stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Mophie

Zagg

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up t...
SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you back...
Take up to 46% off ESR HaloLock MagSafe chargers and mo...
Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charg...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charge...
Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/...
Spigen’s Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet sees first dis...
Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

mophie’s sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more

25% off Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $21 (Save 40%), more

From $6 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $22 (2021 low), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

From $6 Learn More

LEGO unveils two upcoming Halloween creations due out next month

Learn More
Save $20

Elevate your office setup with Wali’s gas spring triple monitor mount at $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More