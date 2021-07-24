FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $9 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Moko’s RGB Extended Mouse Pad (Save 56%)

-
56% off $9

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 379,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $9.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While all of the colorways have dropped in price, this offering is the steepest fall with $12 off. It also happens to beat the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This RGB-enabled mouse pad features a non-slip rubber base that’s ready to keep it held snugly in place. Paired lighting along the edge, you’ll also find a navy blue colorway that will make this an even more vibrant addition to your desk. It measures over 32 inches wide and 1 foot deep, leaving plenty of space for all of your peripherals. There are 15 different lighting modes, ensuring it’s never difficult to shake up the look of your desk. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to beat the value above when perusing for similar options. For instance, you’ll need to fork over roughly $15 Prime shipped for KTRIO’s Large Gaming Mouse Pad, and it doesn’t wield RGB lighting. Sizing is a tad smaller as well, once again highlighting why the deal above shouldn’t be overlooked.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical keyboard for $100, the Razer Naga Pro wireless mouse at $150, or one of these gaming chair markdowns from $80. Oh, and don’t forget that ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook is $179 right now alongside Dell’s Pro Slim Backpack at $26.50.

MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • Equipped with an extra USB 2.0 port, you can connect your electronic devices, like keyboard, mouse, headphone, USB flash disk, hard disk and so on, to it. It also can read data.
  • This gaming mouse pad has 11 static lighting modes and 4 dynamic lighting modes. 11 static lighting modes: red, orange, yellow, green, grass green, blue, sky blue, purple, hot pink, white, pink; 4 dynamic lighting modes: flowing light (all colors), gradient light (all colors), neon light (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo), breathing light (red, yellow, green, blue, indigo, purple). Get visually stunning display of colors and effects.

