New live-action Detective Pikachu-like Pokémon Netflix show reportedly in the works

A new Pokémon Netflix show is in the works, according to a new report from Variety. After a successful run with The Witcher and upcoming projects starring Sonic the Hedgehog and the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Netflix looks to be continuing its exploration of video game-based TV series via a partnership with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The show is apparently already in the works, and you can learn more down below.

New Pokémon Netflix show on the way

While Netflix already carries a series of animated Pokémon shows, like Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys, among others, sources closer to the matter suggest this new Pokémon project will be of the live action sort. While there are no direct details on the actual plot of the show at this point, it would seem as though Netflix and Nintendo are looking to capitalize on the success of 2019’s Detective Pikachu film starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. On a reported budget of $150 million, the film brought in more than $430 million worldwide, according to Variety.

Reports suggest Joe Henderson is now attached to the project to both pen elements of the story or script as well as executive produce. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s likely because he has worked on Netflix’s Lucifer show in several capacities, from showrunner and executive producer to writer and more.

This show marked the reunion between Netflix and Nintendo to some degree as well. The streaming service and Nintendo were reportedly working on a live-action Zelda series way back in 2015 that never actually came to fruition. It sounds as though the show was canceled due to leaks, but it’s more likely that the live-action take on Nintendo’s beloved Zelda franchise wasn’t quite up to par in some way or other.

As of right now, not much else is known about the new Pokémon Netflix show, outside of the fact that it is still in its early stages of development. We will keep you posted as things progress.

Well, I, for one, certainly didn’t have any faith in a live-action Zelda show. But then again, I didn’t think The Witcher show would work out all that well either. With the popularity of the heart-warming detective Pikachu film and Jim Carrey’s Sonic film achieving its own relative success, I guess we all have to give these live-action video game adaptions more of a chance than years past. If the new Pokémon Netflix show is anything like Detective Pikachu, we could be in for a real treat here.

