Just after Netflix confirmed a new 3D animated series and with the sequel set for release next year, you can now stream Sonic The Hedgehog for FREE via Amazon Prime Video and over on Hulu. You’ll need to have an active Prime membership or be a subscriber on Hulu to access it, but Sonic and Jim Carrey’s take on the evil genius Dr. Robotnik are now free for your streaming pleasure on both services for the first time. Head below for more details.

Stream Sonic The Hedgehog for FREE

Initially releasing about a year ago, after having to completely redo Sonic’s on-screen design amongst an onslaught of internet criticism (it wasn’t pretty and you can check it out here), the Sonic movie turned out to be quite entertaining with a huge helping hand from Mr. Carrey.

This week marks the first time folks will be able to stream Sonic The Hedgehog for FREE via streaming platforms after its theatrical release. So go make sure your Prime membership or Hulu subscription is in order and dive in.

Then go scoop up some discounted Sonic games in the latest PSN sale, read all about the new animated show right here, and then check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO kit while you’re at it. Our media deal hub is also filled with discounts on films/TV shows from various services and you can browse through everything here.

More on the Sonic The Hedgehog movie:

The world needed a hero, we got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic The Hedgehog, aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!