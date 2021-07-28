DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light at least 42% off at $49 + more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 43% off DEWALT tools including the 20V MAX LED Work Light (DCL043) for $49 shipped. Listed at $99 via Home Depot and typically in the $84 range at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 42% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Compatible with any 20V Max DEWALT battery to easily slide into your existing setup, it carries three LEDs to illuminate dark jobsite work areas (“can be seen up to 508 yards”) with a 90-degree pivoting head. Alongside the belt hook for hands-free use, this model also sports an over-molded lens cover that “provides increased durability and a non-maring surface for the job site.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just something for light DIY jobs around the house, you might be able to get away with the AmazonCommercial Mini LED Work Light at $15.50 Prime shipped. Carrying 4+ star ratings, it is a solid option, just don’t expect it to be as powerful or as robust as the job site-ready DEWALT above.

Head over to today’s Gold Box for more DEWALT offers as well as our DIY and tools guide. You’ll find deals on Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet, this SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife, price drops on IRWIN’s 8-pack of bar and spring clamps, and much more for all of your projecting needs this summer and beyond. You’ll also want to dive into the ongoing Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50 to keep the ride sparkling for the rest of the summer.

More on the DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light:

3 bright LEDs of the portable work light illuminate dark jobsite work areas

DEWALT work light has 1 bright Red LED to preserve night vision

2 brightness settings pf the rechargeable work light provide flexibility for maximum light output or extended run-time

90-degree pivoting head provides versatility for lighting work surfaces

Distance – Can be seen up to 508 yards or 1,525 feet

Pivoting head allows for hands-free operation and light to be projected in multiple directions while standing on its base

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!