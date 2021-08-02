FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale starts from just $8

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
20% off From $8

Amazon is now offering a giant selection of its Amazon Basics home goods, home improvement products, and much more from $8. One standout her tis the 4-pack of 40W Equivalent Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, we have only tracked them down this low once before and today’s deal is the best price we can find. An affordable way to replace some energy-sucking traditional bulbs or just to ensure you have some spares laying around, they have a “10,000 hour” lifetime (“over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day”). You’re looking at 2700 Kelvin bulbs that produce a soft white light while using only 6W of power and carrying a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head below for loads more Amazon Basics deals. 

Amazon Basics lighting, accessories, and more sale:

The lighting deals don’t stop there though. We have 66-feet of fairy string lights at just $7.50 as well as these meross HomeKit-enabled smart lamps from $29. Just be sure to check out the brand’s new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination alongside the new Wyze Light Strip and Light Strip Pro

More on the Amazon Basics Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs:

  • With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness
  • With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room
  • This LED light bulb uses only 6 watts of energy, saving up to $37.40 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack f...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
At $100 shipped, it’s hard to beat this 3-person ...
Take your coffee game to new heights with these pour ov...
Land a rare off-season deal on Carhartt’s Duck In...
Disinfect everything, family-sized HomeSoap UV Sanitize...
Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight brightens you...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Fabric Qi Charging Pad $...
Show More Comments

Related

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut your electricity bill with 50 energy-efficient LED bulbs for $24, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
$27.50

Amazon’s offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $27.50 (Reg. $36), more

Reg. $36 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Free Learn More
43% off

At $100 shipped, it’s hard to beat this 3-person porch swing with canopy (Up to 43% off)

$100 Learn More