Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale starts from just $8

Amazon is now offering a giant selection of its Amazon Basics home goods, home improvement products, and much more from $8. One standout her tis the 4-pack of 40W Equivalent Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, we have only tracked them down this low once before and today’s deal is the best price we can find. An affordable way to replace some energy-sucking traditional bulbs or just to ensure you have some spares laying around, they have a “10,000 hour” lifetime (“over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day”). You’re looking at 2700 Kelvin bulbs that produce a soft white light while using only 6W of power and carrying a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head below for loads more Amazon Basics deals.

Amazon Basics lighting, accessories, and more sale:

The lighting deals don’t stop there though. We have 66-feet of fairy string lights at just $7.50 as well as these meross HomeKit-enabled smart lamps from $29. Just be sure to check out the brand’s new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination alongside the new Wyze Light Strip and Light Strip Pro.

More on the Amazon Basics Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs:

With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room

This LED light bulb uses only 6 watts of energy, saving up to $37.40 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

