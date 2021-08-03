SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal M.2 NVMe SSD drops to $95 shipped for today only (Reg. $140+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Internal PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, this one fetches $140 at Newegg, for comparison, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Reaching speeds up to 2400MB/s, this is a great option for upgrading your existing rig or building one out from scratch. You’re looking at a 1TB single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe form-factor with “optimal thermal design” that keeps the “SSD going even during intense use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will highlight just how notable of a price today’s lead deal is for an M.2 SSD with 1TB of storage. You will find some lesser-known brands for slightly less, like this highly-rated TEAMGROUP model for $90, but when it comes to the big brand names, today’s offer is about as low as it gets. The Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, for example, is marked down to just below $104 right now.

But if you’d like to see what Samsung and WD have in store in this category, you’re in luck. We are also still tracking great deals on Samsung’s speedy 1TB 980 M.2 Internal SSD and the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD. That’s on top of the Amazon SanDisk sale we posted yesterday with memory cards, portable SSD, and more from $14 Prime shipped.

More on the SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe Solid-State Drive:

Build a system that keeps up with you with the SanDisk Ultra® M.2 NVMe 3D SSD. Whether you’re upgrading your current PC or building a new one from scratch, get lightning-fast, ultra-responsive performance in a powerful yet price-conscious drive. Sequential write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s ensure fast booting and rapid data transfer. Accelerate with next-gen NVMe performance to boot faster, work smarter and play longer.

