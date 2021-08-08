CORSAIR’s new K65 RGB Mini 60% Keyboard is on sale for the first time at $100

$100

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $100.57 shipped. Having just launched earlier this spring, you’re looking at the very first notable discount on this new release with today’s offer dropping from the usual $110 going rate. CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mini sports a compact layout comprised of Cherry MX Speed switches with per-key RGB backlighting in tow. Alongside Esports-grade 8,000Hz hyper-polling for responsive gameplay, you’re also looking at a detachable USB-C cable and an overall premium build. Get a closer look about the experience in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon so far.

Alternatively, you can save some extra cash by going with the slightly larger form-factor found on the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Keyboard instead. Opting to bring this peripheral to your battlestation will score you some added savings at $90, while delivering much of the same RGB lighting and Cherry keyswitches. Over 640 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, as well.

If you want to get in on the 60% keyboard game but would prefer going with an offering in the Razer ecosystem, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Huntsman Mini at $105. Arriving with much of the same space-saving design as the lead deal, this ongoing offer has dropped to one of the best prices yet. Otherwise, make sure you go check out the back to school sale on German-engineered Das Keyboards from $109

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

 The K65 RGB MINI delivers big features compressed into a 60% form-factor to easily fit into even the tightest spaces for comfortable gaming. Transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Lightning-fast response times with a 1.2mm actuation distance, registering up to 4x faster than standard mechanical keyboards with CORSAIR AXON.

