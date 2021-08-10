Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

Woot currently offers Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables starting at $3.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally fetching $15 for the 3-foot model, you’re looking at over 73% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. You can also grab the extended 6-foot model for $4.99, down from $17. In either case, the added savings will be applied at checkout once you’re signed into an Amazon Prime account. Amazon’s in-house Lightning cables come in two different lengths but are both wrapped in a durable braided nylon construction for some added resistance against normal wear and tear. So whether you’re just looking to grab some spares or need to replace an aging cord, at just $4 it’s hard to go wrong with these cables. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

New & MFi-certified Chipset: This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).

An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 90-degrees 20,000 times.

