APC Gold Box: Battery backups, surge protectors, wall plugs up to 40% off from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a collection of highly-rated APC UPS battery backup systems and surge protectors. On top of some more standard models, one standout is the APC 1500VA Sine Wave Gaming UPS Battery Backup System for $187.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is 28% or $72 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. They have never dropped below $225 before today. Designed for both PC-based setups and consoles, it provides 10 total outlets, six of which are of the battery backup type and the other four have surge protection only via the “1500VA/900W Line-Interactive Sine Wave” internals. A 6-foot power cord is also joined by three USB charging ports as well: ”2 Type-A, and 1 Type-C (5V/3A shared).” A 3-year warranty is included along with the 4+ star rating. More APC deals below.
While the featured deal will work for most systems, gaming or otherwise, more standard-use models are marked down in today’s Gold Box as well. The APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector is yours for $129.99 shipped, which is down from the usual $170 for the second-best Amazon price of the year. This one brings 10 outlets and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers.
But you’ll want to check out some of the more modest APC deals on tap today as well. Starting from just $12 Prime shipped, you’ll also find up to 40% off the brand’s APC Wall Outlet Plug Extender with USB as well as some simple surge-protected power strips for $17.
Some of this morning’s other headliner deals include Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models and the new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with M1 chip as well as this notable UGG slippers and boots sale from $40.
More on the APC 1500VA Sine Wave Gaming UPS:
- 1500VA / 900W Line-Interactive Sine Wave UPS battery backup designed for console and PC gaming environments
- Interactive LCD Display with Reactor Circle that changes color to alert of surges, dips and remaining power. Customizable RGB ambient LED lighting
- 10 Total Outlets: 6 battery backup outlets, plus 4 outlets with surge protection only. 3 USB Charging Ports: 2 Type-A, and 1 Type-C (5V/3A shared)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) preserves battery life and maximizes runtime
