APC Gold Box: Battery backups, surge protectors, wall plugs up to 40% off from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a collection of highly-rated APC UPS battery backup systems and surge protectors. On top of some more standard models, one standout is the APC 1500VA Sine Wave Gaming UPS Battery Backup System for $187.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is 28% or $72 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. They have never dropped below $225 before today. Designed for both PC-based setups and consoles, it provides 10 total outlets, six of which are of the battery backup type and the other four have surge protection only via the “1500VA/900W Line-Interactive Sine Wave” internals. A 6-foot power cord is also joined by three USB charging ports as well: ”2 Type-A, and 1 Type-C (5V/3A shared).” A 3-year warranty is included along with the 4+ star rating. More APC deals below.

While the featured deal will work for most systems, gaming or otherwise, more standard-use models are marked down in today’s Gold Box as well. The APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector is yours for $129.99 shipped, which is down from the usual $170 for the second-best Amazon price of the year. This one brings 10 outlets and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers.

But you’ll want to check out some of the more modest APC deals on tap today as well. Starting from just $12 Prime shipped, you’ll also find up to 40% off the brand’s APC Wall Outlet Plug Extender with USB as well as some simple surge-protected power strips for $17.

Some of this morning’s other headliner deals include Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models and the new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with M1 chip as well as this notable UGG slippers and boots sale from $40.

More on the APC 1500VA Sine Wave Gaming UPS:

1500VA / 900W Line-Interactive Sine Wave UPS battery backup designed for console and PC gaming environments

Interactive LCD Display with Reactor Circle that changes color to alert of surges, dips and remaining power. Customizable RGB ambient LED lighting

10 Total Outlets: 6 battery backup outlets, plus 4 outlets with surge protection only. 3 USB Charging Ports: 2 Type-A, and 1 Type-C (5V/3A shared)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) preserves battery life and maximizes runtime

