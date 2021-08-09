Elgato’s Key Light Air illuminates your streaming setup with first discount to $110

$110

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air for $109.99 shipped. Normally $130, today’s deal marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked. Elgato’s Key Light Air is a must-have if you’re doing daily Zoom calls or trying to upgrade your streaming setup. It’s Wi-Fi-connected, allowing you to control it from a program on your computer, through a Stream Deck, your keyboard, or even a smartphone app. The Key Light Air 1,400-lumens, which is quite bright for its small size. Plus, you can dial in the color temperature with options ranging from 2900K to 7000K and everywhere in between. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $33 when you clip the on-page coupon. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $77 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

Finish out your streaming setup with the CORSAIR K100 RGB keyboard (which works with Stream Deck, allowing it to easily control the Key Light Air) as well as the Logitech StreamCam. There’s quite a bit to browse in our PC gaming guide, as well, so be sure to check it out for other great discounts that we’ve found today.

More on the Elgato Key Light Air:

  • Wi-Fi Enabled: Switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android
  • 1400 Lumens: Effectively illuminate your workspace and dim to a subtle glow
  • 2900 – 7000 K: Adjust color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue
  • 80 Premium Osram LEDs: Deliver constant intensity while keeping cool
  • Box contents: 1 x Key Light Air, Power Supply, Telescopic Pole and Base, Quick Start Guide

