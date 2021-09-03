Labor Day magazine deals now live from under $4/yr.: GQ, Nat Geo, Bon Appetit, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Labor Day magazine sale with deep deals starting from under $4 per year. You’re looking at the best prices around on many of the most popular titles out there including GQ, Bon Appetit, Esquire, Golf Digest, National Geographic, Fast Company, motor sport titles, reads for the kids, and much more. Everything in the sale ships free every month with no sales tax or auto renewals to worry about and you can send any magazine in your cart to a different address with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more details.

Labor Day magazine sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong in the Labor Day magazine sale, one particular standout here is GQ magazine at $4.59 per year. This one regularly sells for between $10 and $20 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $45 per year with auto renewals. Today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked this year outside of larger bundle offers and a great time to either jump in for the first time or extend your sub with a discount.

GQ keeps its readers up to date on the latest fashion trends with “exhaustive recommendations” as well as “advice on skin, hair, beard, and personal care, with thorough reviews of grooming products.” More details below.

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Labor Day magazine sale right here for additional offers starting at under $4 per year. The only titles you’ll want to watch out for here are Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and Consumer Reports, as all three can be had for slightly less as part of the Deals of the Week event right here.

Then go dig through your fresh new batch of Amazon First Reads eBook freebies as well as our September Reading List 2021 for some new release thrillers, romance novels, historical reads, and more.

More on GQ magazine:

Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

