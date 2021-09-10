Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $32, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $31.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at $4 in savings and a new all-time low. The latest from UGREEN arrives with an internal 10000mAh battery which pairs with a few different ways to top off devices in your eveyday carry. There’s notably an integrated USB-C cable, as well as a 20W USB-C PD port on top of a typical 2.4A USB-A slot. That gives you three different ways to top off everything from an Android handset to iPhone and more. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Portable with Built in Cable: The built-in USB C cable attached in UGREEN power bank is compatible with all USB C devices, so you don`t need to carry any extra cables. Easy for working, traveling, flights, business trips or any time you’re away from an outlet. Rapid Charging and Recharging: The 20W PD 3.0 USB C port plus QC 3.0+ USB output can juice up your Galaxy S21 from 0% to 76% in just 60 minutes and allow simultaneously charging for 3 devices up to 3A(max). It just takes less than 4 hours with a 9V/2A adapter to fully recharge, saving 50% recharge time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!