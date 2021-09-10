Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $32, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Save 30% From $6

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $31.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at $4 in savings and a new all-time low. The latest from UGREEN arrives with an internal 10000mAh battery which pairs with a few different ways to top off devices in your eveyday carry. There’s notably an integrated USB-C cable, as well as a 20W USB-C PD port on top of a typical 2.4A USB-A slot. That gives you three different ways to top off everything from an Android handset to iPhone and more. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Portable with Built in Cable: The built-in USB C cable attached in UGREEN power bank is compatible with all USB C devices, so you don`t need to carry any extra cables. Easy for working, traveling, flights, business trips or any time you’re away from an outlet.

Rapid Charging and Recharging: The 20W PD 3.0 USB C port plus QC 3.0+ USB output can juice up your Galaxy S21 from 0% to 76% in just 60 minutes and allow simultaneously charging for 3 devices up to 3A(max). It just takes less than 4 hours with a 9V/2A adapter to fully recharge, saving 50% recharge time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Streamline your macOS, PC, or Chrome OS setup with this...
Coleman’s LED flashlight lasts 200 hours and deli...
Track your weight with HealthKit or Google Fit on Etekc...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Or...
HP’s new Chromebook x360 delivers a 14-inch touch...
Today only, save 50% on this Philips Sonicare Expertcle...
Save 20% on highly-rated BN-LINK indoor and outdoor sma...
ESR’s MagSafe-ready HaloLock Wireless Charging Pa...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe 5K Power Bank $30 (Save 25%), more

From $2 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 20%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand $22, more

From $8 Learn More
30% off

Streamline your macOS, PC, or Chrome OS setup with this $14 monitor stand (Save 30%)

$14 Learn More

New Focusrite Clarett+ audio interfaces bring USB-C and all-analog Air circuitry to the mix