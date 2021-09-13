HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at $100 off (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos Virtual Reality System for $599.98 shipped. Normally going for at least $700, this $100 savings falls only $1 short of the Amazon low, matching the second-lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Ready to create a super immersive gaming experience, the VIVE Cosmos features a six tracking camera array and 2880 x 1700 resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. You’ll find everything you need inside, from the VR helmet to two VIVE controllers. Plus, it works across a variety of platforms from Steam to VIVEPORT, and includes a free 2-month trial of VIVE’s INFINITY subscription service, unlocking over 700 VR games for you to enjoy. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 350 customers. Head over to our launch coverage for more info. See more options below.

New to VR gaming? Then going with something a bit more budget-focused like the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 might be a better bet. This set is a great place to start your VR journey, with a headset and two controllers included. You don’t even need a PC to play, so long as you download the Oculus app. So while it might not deliver quite as immersive a feel as our lead deal, it’s still ready for hours and hours of fun for the whole family. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Though if you’re on the hunt for some traditional gaming gear as well, we’ve got you covered there too. Just head over to our dedicated PC gaming guide for all the latest deals, like HyperX’s Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard down to $55. That’s a massive 50% cut from the normal price tag and marks a new all-time low, so now’s a great time to pick one up if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your battelstation.

HTC VIVE Cosmos features:

Enter the next era of virtual and extended reality with VIVE Cosmos. Discover PC-powered VR designed to maximize simplicity, experience, and possibility. Explore a system that uses the sum of its parts to improve on the limitations of other headsets. Go beyond what you know with VIVE Cosmos.

