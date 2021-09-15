Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather BookBook case

The Twelve South iPhone 13 BookBook case has now been unveiled. The new iPhone 13 cases and accessories are coming hard and fast now with new collections already surfacing from Nomad, Moment, Coach, Incipio, Caseology, and much more, but now we are turning our attention to the Twelve South iPhone 13 book-style case ready for Apple’s MagSafe system. Read on for more details.

Twelve South iPhone 13 BookBook case

The year’s Twelve South iPhone 13 BookBook vol. 2 case brings everything you know and love about the “luxurious leather” cover to Apple’s latest handsets. It essentially combines an iPhone 13 wallet and viewing stand with a traditional case wrapped up inside of a leather book-style folio. Your iPhone 13 is held in place with a leather shell that allows you to “separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one.”

Users will need to remove the magnetic shell from the wallet in order to enable MagSafe charging:

Knowing the Apple MagSafe Charger is the fastest way to charge iPhone 12, we retooled BookBook’s leather shell to be MagSafe compatible. When it’s time to charge your iPhone, simply separate the magnetic shell from the wallet and attach it to your MagSafe Charger. You can also use the BookBook shell with MagSafe accessories, including car mounts, charging pads and desktop stands…

Alongside with the Twelve South iPhone 13 MagSafe compatibility, a small magnetic tab keeps the phone and wallet closed along with your bank cards and cash and the protective pocket for an Apple Card or ID. Here’s more details from Twelve South:

Behind the vintage look of BookBook is the story of protecting modern technology. BookBook for vol. 2 has a 30 millimeter magnetic tab that keeps the case closed, protecting your phone and the contents of your wallet. Hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect your iPhone from scratches and impacts. The final chapter is stealthy security. BookBook disguises your iPhone as a vintage book, keeping your phone out of sight, even in plain sight.

The new Twelve South iPhone 13 BookBook case carries a $69.99 MSRP and is listed as “coming soon” right now. You can head over to the official page to ask for notifications so you can scoop one up as soon as it is available.

Here’s our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 13 cases and you’ll find even more launch coverage in the list below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!