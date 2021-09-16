Don’t spend a fortune on UV smartphone sanitizers: Aduro U-Clean now $18 (Reg. $30)

Woot is now offering the Aduro U-Clean Smartphone UV Light Sanitizer for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $30, you’ll find the pink model marked down to $20 on Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best prices for a UV sanitizer we can find from a trusted brand. This affordable box is designed to kill 99% of bacteria and viruses lurking on your phone in as little as 5 minutes. Not only will its dual UV lights clean your smartphone, but you can also stick your earbuds, keys, and more in there as well. “Safe to use around children and pets since it’s free of mercury and chemicals.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $17 and under UV sanitizer category will hi light just how notable today’s deal is. The Aduro U-Clean is now at the lowest price we can find for anything comparable from a brand we have any experience with. If you’re in the market for something that can quickly clean your gear without breaking the bank, this is it.

This UV sanitizer box has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire smartphone, killing up to 99% of all bacteria and germs

The UV phone sanitizer’s lighting position ensures maximum coverage and effectiveness completely surrounds your phone for optimal sanitizing in less than 5 minutes

The phone sterilizer box was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models and it will also sanitize anything that fits inside – smartwatches, headphones, etc.

