Don’t spend a fortune on UV smartphone sanitizers: Aduro U-Clean now $18 (Reg. $30)

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootAduro
Reg. $30+ $18

Woot is now offering the Aduro U-Clean Smartphone UV Light Sanitizer for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $30, you’ll find the pink model marked down to $20 on Amazon right now with today’s deal being one of the best prices for a UV sanitizer we can find from a trusted brand. This affordable box is designed to kill 99% of bacteria and viruses lurking on your phone in as little as 5 minutes. Not only will its dual UV lights clean your smartphone, but you can also stick your earbuds, keys, and more in there as well. “Safe to use around children and pets since it’s free of mercury and chemicals.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s $17 and under UV sanitizer category will hi light just how notable today’s deal is. The Aduro U-Clean is now at the lowest price we can find for anything comparable from a brand we have any experience with. If you’re in the market for something that can quickly clean your gear without breaking the bank, this is it

Then go dive into our smartphone accessories deal hub for more including Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet and elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand. You’ll also find some light discounts available on iPhone 13 cases from Spigen, the latest ESR models, and these Caseology options

More on the Aduro U-Clean:

  • This UV sanitizer box has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire smartphone, killing up to 99% of all bacteria and germs
  • The UV phone sanitizer’s lighting position ensures maximum coverage and effectiveness completely surrounds your phone for optimal sanitizing in less than 5 minutes
  • The phone sterilizer box was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models and it will also sanitize anything that fits inside – smartwatches, headphones, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Aduro

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns t...
elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand drops ...
Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases go up for pre-ord...
Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe,...
Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protector...
ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini cover...
Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather Book...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: GoPro HERO10 Black is finally here and packed with refinements

From $420

Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees first discount at $90 off, more from $117

Save $90 Learn More
Reg. $30+

SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive now matching Amazon low at $26 shipped

$26 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on this HomeKit-enabled multicolor smart table lamp at $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $59

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns to Amazon low at $49.50

$49.50 Learn More
40% off

Chefman’s steel Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer now up to $60 off at $90 + more from $50

From $50 Learn More
22% off

elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand drops in price for first time this year at $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $729

OnePlus 9 packs three Hasselblad-backed cameras at low of $646 (Save $84)

$646 Learn More