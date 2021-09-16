LEGO officially unveils new 350-piece Santa’s Sleigh set with four reindeer

After getting a first look at the beginning of September, the LEGO Group has now unveiled its latest festive holiday creation. Serving as a perfect add-on to this year’s Winter Village set, the upcoming LEGO Santa’s Sleigh arrives with nearly 350 pieces and four of the hard-to-come-by reindeer figures. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO officially debuts upcoming Santa’s Sleigh set

As the latest addition to the growing LEGO holiday lineup, the new Santa’s Sleigh set may very well be one of the most eagerly awaited sets to enter join the collection. After last year’s debut of the Elf Club House with an all-new reindeer figure, builders have been vying for an affordable way to bring home a series of them to re-create the present-bringing ensemble. And now Christmas came early, as the LEGO Group has delivered just that.

Stacking up to 343 pieces, the new LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set is quite limited in scope, but absolutely nails the execution. There’s of course the festive vehicle, which is getting its largest brick-built design to date from an official set. There’s plenty of details like gold trim and a load of presents in the back, not to mention Santa himself.





The real star of the show is that you get four of the new reindeer figures. While it’s not enough to get the full cast of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen, being able to score more than one of these in a single set is pretty exciting in its own right. And because of how affordable the price is compared to what we originally thought, you could even pick up a pair.

Launching at the start of next month, the new LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set will arrive with plenty of time to assemble ahead of the holiday season. It arrives on October 1 alongside the official launch of the Santa’s Visit set, and will sell for $35.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that all of the official details are out, it’s quite exciting to see the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh in its full glory. I was already impressed after our first look, but knowing that the build will definitely be available at such a low price point is wonderful news.

I’m sure many builders, myself included, will likely end up scoring this just for the reindeer alone, but the sleigh itself is also a pretty novel build. All around, it’s pretty surprising for the LEGO Group to release such a phenomenal set that delivers on everything fans have asked for, while also keeping it at an affordable price. Not to mention, the tie-in to the latest Winter Village set is going to make this a must-have for so many builders at the start of next month.

