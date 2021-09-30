Sun Joe’s 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is yours for $150 today (Reg. $200+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe SPX3500 Brushless Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $245, it more typically fetches around $200 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $204. Today’s deal is at least $54 off the next best listing and the lowest we can find. Perfect for cleaning up your outdoor space and the car this fall, never mind next summer, this one sports a 13-amp motor that “blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk.” With 2300 PSI of stripping power, you’ll also find adjustable detergent level dial, automatic trigger shut off, and a 40.6-ounce onboard detergent tank. Rated 4+ stars from Home Depot customers. More details below.

A great way to save even more cash and still score a great pressure washer is with the Paxcess V3.2 model. It sells for $135 shipped on Amazon and features an even more powerful setup than today’s lead deal. It’s not from a brand that’s quite as popular as Sun Joe, but Paxcess gear has been featured around here a number of times for its value-packed offerings.

You’ll wan to head over to our Green Deals and DIY hubs for even more notable electric tools and more. We also have some great offers available on Amazon Basics trigger clamps, the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set, this deal on SKIL’s brushless angle grinder, and an ongoing price drop on RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit. Plus, even more right here.

More on the Sun Joe SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer:

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, SPX3500 packs a super-powered punch generating up to 2300 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) and 1.48 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of pure cleaning power take on tough grease and oil stains, and more. SPX3500’s utility belt also includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, 34-inch spray wand for those hard to reach messes, a 35-foot GFCI extension cord to give you room to roam, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability.

