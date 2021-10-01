DEWALT’s popular 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits best price in over a year at $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.35 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit.

If a ratcheting screwdriver is what you’re after, this Neiko set is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll benefit from having a 90-degree ratcheting screwdriver that comes with a few bits. This offering is bound to come in handy, especially when working in tight spaces.

The deals are far from over. Earlier today we spotted CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet at $229 alongside Metabo’s 10-inch sliding miter saw for $299. Once you’ve checked those out, consider grabbing six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime shipped or two LED headlamps at $4.50 each. Finally, be sure to have a look at the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set for $20.50.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set features:

Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set

Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement

Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance

Clip latch for secure closing

