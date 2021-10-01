DEWALT’s popular 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits best price in over a year at $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.35 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit.
If a ratcheting screwdriver is what you’re after, this Neiko set is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll benefit from having a 90-degree ratcheting screwdriver that comes with a few bits. This offering is bound to come in handy, especially when working in tight spaces.
The deals are far from over. Earlier today we spotted CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet at $229 alongside Metabo’s 10-inch sliding miter saw for $299. Once you’ve checked those out, consider grabbing six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime shipped or two LED headlamps at $4.50 each. Finally, be sure to have a look at the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set for $20.50.
DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set features:
- Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set
- Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance
- Clip latch for secure closing
