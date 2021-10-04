Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. If you still haven’t added this one to your Switch collection, you might as well do it while it’s at the lowest price we have ever tracked. Updated and enhanced with new visuals, camera control, and more for Nintendo’s latest hardware, this is a must-have for Zelda fans as it is the earliest game in the timeline. Initially unveiled back in February, we have since had a chance to go hands-on with the Skyward Sword Joy-Con and you can get all of the details on those right here. Head below for more including the New Pokémon Snap, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more.

