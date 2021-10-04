Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. If you still haven’t added this one to your Switch collection, you might as well do it while it’s at the lowest price we have ever tracked. Updated and enhanced with new visuals, camera control, and more for Nintendo’s latest hardware, this is a must-have for Zelda fans as it is the earliest game in the timeline. Initially unveiled back in February, we have since had a chance to go hands-on with the Skyward Sword Joy-Con and you can get all of the details on those right here. Head below for more including the New Pokémon Snap, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and...
Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Am...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: 911 Operator, N...
Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygr...
Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off por...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits now starting from $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$69+ Learn More
Reg. $80

Score a rare deal on Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con at $69 shipped

$69 Learn More
Reg. up to $100

Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Amazon: Pyle, Blue Yeti or Nano, more

From $13.50 Learn More

LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces

Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case $11, more

From $3 Learn More
$50 off

Ultraloq’s fingerprint and smartphone-controlled U-Bolt Pro Smart Locks now $50 off (Today only)

From $130 Learn More
50% off

Hunter Fall Clearance Event offers up to 50% off best-selling boots, outerwear, more from $18

from $18 Learn More
Save now

Govee gets your Alexa/Assistant smart home ready for Halloween with up to 50% off light sale

50% off Learn More